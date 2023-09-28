ODI World Cup: Team India And Other Team's Full List Of Warm-up Games & How To Watch Them

India is gearing up for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as all the focus will now be shifted to the cricketing extravaganza. 10 teams will be participating in the tournament and all the countries will be involved in nine round-robin matches in the initial phase. The final will be played on the 19th of November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

World Cup warmup matches will kickoff from 29th September

England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of ICC World Cup

India will open their campaign against Australia on 8th October.

Ahead of every big tournament, teams tend to play practice matches in a bid to acclimatize to the conditions. This time too all the teams including the hosts will get the ball rolling to plug their loopholes and fine-tune the minute details ahead of the main event.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are also poised to take England and Netherlands in two practice ties before kicking off their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Australia on 8th October.

September 29

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 2

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 3

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

How to watch ICC World Cup warmup fixtures in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC World Cup. All the warm-up games will be televised live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch World Cup Warm-up fixtures live streaming in the UK?

Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights for the ICC World Cup and Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast all the warmup matches live on the UK soil.

How to watch World Cup Warm-up fixtures live streaming in the US?

In the USA, ESPN+ will show all the World Cup warmup matches.