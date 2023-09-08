Not Kane Williamson! Virender Sehwag Picks New Zealand's Explosive Batsman In His WC Squad

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is hardly one month away, and the teams have announced their best squad for the competition. The 2023 edition of the ODI WC is being hosted in India starting on October 5, 2023. England vs New Zealand will be the first fixture of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Virender Sehwag won the ICC ODI World Cup with India in 2011

Sehwag is one of the best batters in the history of Indian cricket

Team India currently plays in the Asia Cup 2023

Also Read: 'I disagree with him': Shoaib Akhtar makes scathing remark on Babar Azam's captaincy

Virender Sehwag picks his first dream 5 players in the ICC ODI World Cup

Renowned former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently revealed his early picks for his ideal ODI team ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will begin on October 5. Along with one Australian and one New Zealander, Sehwag chose three Indian cricketers for his team.

In his initial dream ODI XI for the forthcoming World Cup, Sehwag selected a brilliant and varied bunch of players. He chose the accomplished batsman Virat Kohli, the talented Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, and the extraordinary fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In addition, Sehwag selected the explosive Australian opener, David Warner, and the gifted New Zealand middle-order batsman Glenn Phillips. Sehwag hopes to assemble a powerful side which is capable of winning the ODI World Cup with this group of players.

Sehwag's batting was a significant component of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2011 when he played a key role. His 380 runs in 8 innings throughout the course of the competition had an astounding average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 122.58. Notably, Sehwag finished below Gautam Gambhir and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs scored for India.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super 4s match now the only game to have a reserve day

Sehwag picks Glenn Phillips over Kane Williamson

Virender Sehwag's decision to select Glenn Phillips over Kane Williamson for his ideal ODI team for the World Cup may seem unorthodox, but it is based on the New Zealand batsman's outstanding achievements at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which was hosted in Australia last year. Despite only appearing in 16 ODIs and never having participated in a 50-over World Cup, Phillips has scored 351 runs and a half-century in the 50-over format.

Sehwag demonstrated his talent and hard-hitting skills throughout the T20 World Cup. He scored 201 runs in 6 matches. Phillips demonstrated his brilliance by scoring a stunning century during a historic game against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Because of this particular innings, Sehwag became convinced that Phillips may excel at the ODI World Cup in India. Although it may seem like an odd decision as he did not pick Kane Williamson, Sehwag had faith in Phillips due to the impact he personally witnessed and his ability to have a big impact on the world stage.