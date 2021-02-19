'Not Picked Because Of His Surname': Chopra Shuns Noise Over MI Acquiring Arjun Tendulkar

Shunning the noise over the selection of Arjun Tendulkar, former cricketer Aakash Chopra remarked that Mumbai Indians have acquired the youngster not only because of his 'surname'. Reviewing Arjun's trade to Mumbai Indians. Chopra added that the junior Tendulkar can learn a lot from the franchise and that he will also benefit from the experience. Moreover, he also took a comical dig at the buy as he quipped that Mumbai Indians only bought the Tendulkar that money can buy.

“They have also got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy because the other Tendulkar never came at the auction. Arjun was available, they bought him. Of course, he can learn a lot from the house as well. He has a father who can teach him the ropes. But now he will be part of a very successful franchise with a lot of knowledge and wisdom around. So I am pretty sure he will benefit from that experience,” Chopra told Star Sports.

“He has been also picking up wickets for Mumbai. It’s not that he has just been picked because his surname is Tendulkar. He has been doing something. Of course, Mumbai wanted him, they got him,” he added.

READ | From Chris Morris To Kyle Jamieson: Here Are The Top 9 Buys At The IPL 2021 Auction

'Purely on skills basis'

After acquiring Arjun Tendulkar at the IPL 2021 auctions, Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardane stressed that the franchise had picked the junior Tendulkar purely based on skills. "We have looked at it purely on a skills-basis, I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head, because of Sachin, but luckily he is a bowler, not a batsman, so I think, Sachin will be very proud, if he could bowl like Arjun," Jayawardane said at a virtual press conference held after the auction.

READ | Mumbai Indians Pick Arjun Tendulkar For Base Price; Management Hails 'beautiful Skillset'

"So, I think it is going to be learning process for Arjun, he just started playing for Mumbai and now with the franchise, so he will learn the ropes, he will evolve, he is still young but a very focussed young man, so you have to give him some time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either," Jayawardane added. Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations and former India speedster Zaheer Khan said that the junior Tendulkar was keen on learning and was a hard-working kid.

Son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was bought by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. After having made his debut recently for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, Tendulkar's trade to Mumbai Indians will not be unknown territory for him as the young all-rounder has spent years in the squad as a net bowler. It remains to be seen if he will get a game and make his IPL debut as well in 2021.

READ | 'Didn't Know What Rs 15 Cr Translated To In NZ Dollars': Jamieson On Being Bought By RCB

READ | Archer In, Burns Out: Vaughan Suggests Changes In England's Playing XI For Motera D/N Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.