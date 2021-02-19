'Didn't Know What Rs 15 Cr Translated To In NZ Dollars': Jamieson On Being Bought By RCB

Waking up to a whopping deal secured by RCB, Kyle Jamieson remarked that he wondered how much would Rs 15 crore be in his local currency, as the Virat Kohli-led side acquired his services at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. On a day when the Kiwi pacer was supposed to undergo the IPL hammer, Jamieson said that he passed the day sleeping and only woke up at midnight to the news. The 26-year-old revealed that the news of his being bought by the RCB was broken to him by former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond.

"I woke up around midnight and decided to check the phone. Rather than trying to avoid the situation, (I thought) I'll sit back and enjoy it. It was certainly a weird hour and a half waiting for my name to be called up. I had a message from Shane Bond (former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach) as it was going and he said, 'How good is this'," Jamieson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"I didn't actually know what the amount of money, how that translated to New Zealand dollars. It was quite cool to share that moment with him and ride that two or three minutes with him," the Kiwi pacer added.

'My bank account hasn't changed'

Jamieson, who made his international debut for New Zealand only last year, became the fourth-most expensive player in IPL history as the RCB bagged him for Rs 15 crores. The speed gun was targetted by RCB and Punjab Kings - both the franchises having endured the lack of a death bowler in the past - as they indulged in a bidding war. At RCB, Jaimeson will work under a fellow Kiwi Mike Hesson, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at the franchise.

When asked what would he buy his New Zealand teammates, if they asked for a treat, Jamieson said, "Probably a few coffees I would have thought. "I don't know. It's only been a few hours. My bank account hasn't changed overnight, but there'll be a bit of stick given and a few coffees and a few beers I'm sure," he added.

Speaking of the IPL 2021, the Kiwi speed gun said that he is excited to play alongside RCB big wigs which includes Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell now. "That's the thing that excites me the most... being able to rub shoulders with these guys. It's such a unique situation for us as cricketers and to be able to do that is something pretty special," he said. In 28 T20s, Jamieson has picked 54 wickets and scored 190 runs. The Kiwi speedster will now join the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini in Bangalore's pace department.

RCB at IPL 2021 Auction

RCB entered IPL 2021 auction with a purse of ₹35.40 crores and a total of 14 slots to be filled including three overseas slots. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the first major pick by RCB who they bought for a whopping ₹14.25 crore. RCB also acquired the services of Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

