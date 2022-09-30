Now, Wasim Jaffer Uses Italian Cyclist's Video To Troll England Over 'spirit Of Cricket'

Deepti Sharma's run-out incident at the non-striker's end seems to have taken the cricketing world by storm as several members of the fraternity have given their views on the same. While the run-out was perfectly legal as per the rules of the game, some former English cricketers and their media raised concerns regarding how the 'spirit of cricket' was destroyed.

The latest person to comment on the incident is former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer. The 44-year-old shared a hilarious post on social media to show how an England cyclist would have reacted after an Italian cyclist overtook his rivals in a peculiar fashion.

Jaffer trolls England using cyclist's video

Taking to his official Twitter handle on September 30, Wasim Jaffer shared a video of an Italian cyclist, Michael Guerra, who used his knowledge of aerodynamics and used a plank position to get past his rivals. Jaffer used this video to draw a hilarious comparison between how England reacted then and to the run-out incident involving Deepti Sharma.

The two reactions are extremely similar as on both occasions questions were raised regarding the 'spirit' of the sport. Soon after former England players and their media raised concerns regarding the 'spirit of cricket' following Deepti's run-out, Jaffer quoted how an English cyclist would have responded to the way in which Guerra overtook his competitors. The quote read, "It may be within the rules but it's against the spirit of cycling. I'd never do it."

"It maybe within the rules but it's against the spirit of cycling. I'd never do it" an English cyclist said 😏 https://t.co/gtg4lhgxD8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 30, 2022

Team India captain Harmanpreet backed Deepti

While several members of the cricketing fraternity from England raised questions regarding the way Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean, Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted that there was nothing wrong and that what the all-rounder did was very much within the rules. "It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new," said Harmanpreet. "It shows your awareness, of what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules."

Meanwhile, Deepti added, "It was our plan. She was doing it repeatedly. We warned her as well. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines. Yeah, we informed the umpire. Still, she kept doing that and so we didn’t have a choice."