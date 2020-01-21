NSW-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New South Wales Women take on Queensland Women in the 18th match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. It commences at 4:30 AM (IST).

NSW-W vs QUN-W Preview

The Queensland Women have done well so far in the tournament and occupy the second spot but could lose it if they lose the game tomorrow. They have accumulated 3 wins from 5 games, winning their last match against Australian Capital Territory Women by a mammoth 60 runs. The New South Wales Women have done reasonably well, and a win could take them to second in the table. They come into the game having successfully defeated the Australian Capital Territory in their last match by 4 wickets.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Squads

NSW-W: Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Laruen Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Top Picks

Laura Harris and Phoebe Litchfield have been in fine form with the bat for their respective teams and are automatic picks. Jo Johnson is amongst the leading wicket-takers, while Farrell has also been amongst the wickets. Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney and Naomi Stalenburg are also expected to fetch Dream11 points.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney

– Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney Vice-Captain –Rene Farrell, Naomi Stalenburg, Alyssa Healy

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

– Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney Batters – Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Kirby SHort

– Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Kirby SHort All-Rounders - Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rene Farrell

- Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rene Farrell Bowlers – Georgia Prestwidge, Jemma Barsby, Hayley Silver-Holmes

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction

New South Wales Women are likely to beat the Queensland Women.

Note: These predictions are done from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

