NSW-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New South Wales Women take on Queensland Women in the 18th match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. It commences at 4:30 AM (IST).
📰 ICYMI The squad for our two matches against @qldcricket & @CricketACT this week at @ManukaOval, Canberra, has been announced #WNCL ⬇️— NSW Breakers (@NSWBreakers) January 21, 2020
Details: https://t.co/B2DV6LWqcy pic.twitter.com/Gr5rawe34o
The Queensland Women have done well so far in the tournament and occupy the second spot but could lose it if they lose the game tomorrow. They have accumulated 3 wins from 5 games, winning their last match against Australian Capital Territory Women by a mammoth 60 runs. The New South Wales Women have done reasonably well, and a win could take them to second in the table. They come into the game having successfully defeated the Australian Capital Territory in their last match by 4 wickets.
Laura Harris and Phoebe Litchfield have been in fine form with the bat for their respective teams and are automatic picks. Jo Johnson is amongst the leading wicket-takers, while Farrell has also been amongst the wickets. Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney and Naomi Stalenburg are also expected to fetch Dream11 points.
