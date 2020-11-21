Nuwan Zoysa Lashes Out At ICC For Suspending Him On Corruption Charges In UAE Tournament

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Zoysa was recently found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code by an independent tribunal. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the same on Thursday, November 19. The former fast bowler was charged under those offences by the apex body in November 2018, to which he exercised his right to a hearing. Nuwan Zoysa was also suspended in May 2019 on charges of indulging in corruption during a T10 league match in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ICC finds Nuwan Zoysa guilty under Anti-Corruption Code

JUST IN: Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

Also Read | ICC Tribunal Finds Former Sri Lanka Player Zoysa Guilty Under Anti-corruption Code

Nuwan Zoysa slams ICC, calls it a “fallacious gimmick” by the apex body

Nuwan Zoysa recently interacted with reporters at his lawyer Chrishmal Warnasuriya’s office. Zoysa stated ICC’s latest verdict came as a shock to him because he was not informed of the tribunal’s verdict in advance. He lashed out at the ICC by claiming that the global cricket body is “intentionally trying to tarnish” his reputation and the reputation of his “beloved country”. The former Sri Lanka bowling coach also claimed that it is a “fallacious and a cheap gimmick” by the apex body.

Nuwan Zoysa’s lawyer Chrishmal Warnasuriya said that ICC had been on a “witch hunt” against the former Sri Lankan pacer. He said that the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) even interrogated Zoysa in English, a language he is not comfortable with.

Also Read | I Accepted Ban For The Love Of Cricket: Sanath Jayasuriya

Nuwan Zoysa stats in international cricket

Nuwan Zoysa was a formidable pacer in the Sri Lankan line-up of the early 2000s. The Zoysa stats in international cricket composes of some impressive numbers. The left-arm fast bowler represented his national side in 30 Tests and 95 ODIs through which he managed to collect 172 international wickets.

ICC’s ban for Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lankan captain and Zoysa’s ex-teammate Sanath Jayasuriya was also handed similar treatment by the ICC back in 2019. The explosive opening batsman was banned after he failed to co-operate with the ACU and the ICC in their investigation concerning corruption in the country.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket Planning To Become First ICC Member For Hosting Official T10 League

Also Read | Sanath Jayasuriya Dispels Fake News About Himself Suffering Grievous Injuries That Shocked R Ashwin

Image source: Nuwan Zoysa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.