NZ-50 Vs WI-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Over-50s WC Match Details

New Zealand Over-50s will face West Indies Over-50s in the 2nd match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2019/20. The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match will be played at Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, Cape Town on Wednesday, March 11 at 1:45 PM IST. Adrian Dale will captain New Zealand and Zamin Amin will lead West Indies in the NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match. Here is the NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction, NZ-50 vs WI-50 match prediction, NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team, NZ-50 vs WI-50 playing 11 and other NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match details.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the NZ-50 vs WI-50 Playing 11

Here are the squads to help form the NZ-50 vs WI-50 playing 11 and the NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team.

New Zealand Over-50s:

Adrian Dale (captain), Dean Askew, Dean Busch, Jon Cleland, John Garry, Stephen Hewson, Andrew Hore, Bert Horner, Dave Leonard, Andrew Nuttall, Richard Petrie, Dean Read, Mason Robinson, Neil Ronaldson, Kelvin Scott and Glen White.

West Indies Over-50s:

Zamin Amin (captain), Rick Ali, Mark Audain, Narine Bidhesi, Julian Charles, Sudesh Dhaniram, Kenny Girdharry, Krish Harricharan, Fareed Hosein, Howard Jodhan, Allison Johnson, Hafiz Mohamed, Azad Mohammed, Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain), Rajendra Sadeo and Balwant Roy Singh.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team: NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction

Here is the NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Mason Robinson

Batsmen: Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain), Narine Bidhesi, Neil Ronaldson, Andrew Hore, Dean Read

All-Rounders: Zamin Amin, Adrian Dale (captain)

Bowlers: Azad Mohammed, Krish Harricharan, Dave Leonard

Please keep in mind that the NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction: NZ-50 vs WI-50 match prediction

The tournament will begin on March 11 and end on March 24. The entirety of the tournament will be played in South Africa. Some players to look forward to from both teams are Mason Robinson, Ishwar Maraj, Narine Bidhesi, Zamin Amin, Azad Mohammed and Dave Leonard.

The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match can be expected to be won by New Zealand Over-50s, according to our NZ-50 vs WI-50 match prediction.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 prediction: NZ-50 vs WI-50 live

The NZ-50 vs WI-50 Live match can be viewed on the PitchVision website after forming your NZ-50 vs WI-50 Dream11 team. There is no television broadcast available for the NZ-50 vs WI-50 match in India.

