NZ-50 Vs WI-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Over-50s World Cup Match Preview

New Zealand Over-50s will face West Indies Over-50s in the second match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2019/20 on Wednesday, March 11. The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match will take place at Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, Cape Town. The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Here is the NZ-50 vs WI-50 live streaming, NZ-50 vs WI-50 live score and other New Zealand vs West Indies Over-50s World Cup match details.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 live streaming details: Where to watch NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match in India and find NZ-50 vs WI-50 live score?

The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live streaming can be viewed on the PitchVision website. There is no television broadcast available for the NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match in India. For all NZ-50 vs WI-50 live score and updates, one can log on to the Twitter and Facebook pages of the Over-50s World Cup.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 live streaming: New Zealand vs West Indies pitch and Weather report

There is no verifiable documentation of official matches being played at the Rondebosch Oval and therefore, the nature of the pitch cannot be accurately predicted. The toss-winning captain may elect to bowl first. According to AccuWeather, Cape Town will see a high temperature of 26 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 16 degrees Celcius. There is a slight chance of rain during the NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match, which may interrupt the NZ-50 vs WI-50 live streaming.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match: New Zealand Over-50s vs West Indies Over-50s preview

The tournament will begin on March 11 and end on March 24. The entirety of the tournament will be played in South Africa. Some players to look forward to from both teams are Mason Robinson, Ishwar Maraj, Narine Bidhesi, Zamin Amin, Azad Mohammed, and Dave Leonard.

The NZ-50 vs WI-50 live match can be expected to be won by New Zealand Over-50s, according to our NZ-50 vs WI-50 match prediction.

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Full Squads

New Zealand Over-50s:

Adrian Dale (captain), Dean Askew, Dean Busch, Jon Cleland, John Garry, Stephen Hewson, Andrew Hore, Bert Horner, Dave Leonard, Andrew Nuttall, Richard Petrie, Dean Read, Mason Robinson, Neil Ronaldson, Kelvin Scott and Glen White.

West Indies Over-50s:

Zamin Amin (captain), Rick Ali , Mark Audain, Narine Bidhesi, Julian Charles, Sudesh Dhaniram, Kenny Girdharry, Krish Harricharan, Fareed Hosein, Howard Jodhan, Allison Johnson, Hafiz Mohamed, Azad Mohammed, Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain), Rajendra Sadeo and Balwant Roy Singh.

