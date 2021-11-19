New Zealand batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra speaking at a pre-match media interaction ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I recalled his interactions with Rahul Dravid back from when he was the coach with the India U-19 and A team and toured to New Zealand for a series and said he sure would love to get a few more interactions with the legend and pick his brains.

"Yeah, Dravid is an absolute legend in the game and I played a bit of cricket against him when he was coaching in India A and a few series a couple of years ago when he came to New Zealand. He was coaching those guys and the India U-19 team. So it's just awesome to interact with them a little bit. Obviously, I'd love to interact a little bit more during this series, but he's an absolute legend in the game. So if I can pick his brains it would be amazing," he said.

Rachin Ravindra whose parents are of Indian origin, was also asked during the media interaction if his name had any connection with two of India's greatest cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, given that many media reports said so, "Honestly, I'm not too sure. I've never really asked mom and dad where the name has come from... I guess you'd have to ask them," he said.

IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra reveals admiration for R Ashwin

He also spoke about Indian spinners and revealed his admiration for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. "They've been doing it for a really long time. They're world-class spinners especially Ashwin he's got an incredible record and he's been around for a long time and the variations are incredible. Personally, I have not been in touch and would love to pick his brains any time," he concluded.

He also spoke about his experience playing in India and said it has been surreal and that everyone wants to get a chance to play in India "All sorts of nations always want to get a chance to play in India and I think it's been a pretty surreal experience so far. This T20 is very special."

Image: Twitter/ BCCI