NZ Vs BAN 3rd ODI Telecast And Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada, Caribbean?

New Zealand, on the back of batting heroics from captain Tom Latham, won the second ODI against Bangladesh by five wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Bangladesh tour of New Zealand will now continue with the third ODI match. The NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI is set to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence from 3:30 AM IST onwards on Friday, March 26. Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Hosts seal series ahead of NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK

For the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the match will be broadcasted live on the BT Sport and BT Sport 2. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK will commence from 10:00 PM GMT on March 25, i.e. the day before.

NZ vs BAN live in USA

ESPN+ will broadcast the live action from New Zealand for the audience in the United States of America (USA). The NZ vs BAN live in USA will commence from 05:00 PM EST onwards the previous day, i.e. on March 25.

NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies

The NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies for live coverage are Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN. The cricket-loving audience in the Caribbean can tune into any of these channels or their digital platforms for live streaming. Sports Max is usually the channel of choice in the region. Moreover, the ESPN Caribbean is a paid television network for the broadcasting of live matches in several of the Caribbean countries. In Canada, ATN will broadcast the match live.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

