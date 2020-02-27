NZ Vs Ind: BCCI's Witty Take On Lush Green Christchurch Pitch Amuses Twitterati

After losing the first Test to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Wellington, Team India now shift their focus to Hagley Oval at Christchurch as both the teams play the second and final Test of the series. While Kiwis will look to wrap up the series, Team India will look to the event to level the series. Apart from the weather, all eyes will be on the pitch as well after the Wellington surface assisted the New Zealand bowlers on the first day. The pitch in Christchurch looks to be the same with the BCCI sharing the image of the same on its official Twitter handle.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: Christchurch pitch report

Speaking about the pitch at Christchurch, the wicket has offered help to both batters and bowlers during different phases of the match. The average score in the 6 Test matches played at the same venue has been 286. Team India will also keep an eye on what sort of changes will be made in the team seeing the wicket before the first day's play on Saturday.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: Twitter reacts on Christchurch pitch

India can take early return flight — my Name is CAA (@bagga_daku) February 27, 2020

There is no difference between us and them. we create turner paddy field and they show how to grow paddy on them. tit for tat — Bharat First (@ItsPraveenpai) February 27, 2020

Green Top. Indian Batsman dancing Once Again 😂. — Tanuj Kumar Singh (@iamTanujSi) February 27, 2020

New Zealand vs India live streaming

The NZ vs Ind live match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand vs India live streaming will be on Hotstar and JioTV. The NZ vs Ind live match on TV will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. You can also view NZ vs Ind live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI if not the New Zealand vs India live streaming.

