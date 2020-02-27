IPL 2020: Pravin Tambe To Not Play For KKR After Being Disqualified By BCCI

Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe created history at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata in December 2019. He became the oldest player to be picked in the IPL Auction at the age of 48. Pravin Tambe was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

However, Pravin Tambe's joy was short-lived as he has been disqualified from taking part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Pravin Tambe last played in the IPL in 2017. In 2018, he informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his decision to retire.

After his decision to retire, he took part in the T10 League. According to the rules of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), a player can only participate in the overseas league after his retirement. However, after the conclusion of the T10 League, Pravin Tambe decided to come out of retirement.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pravin Tambe disqualified from playing in IPL for KKR team 2020

Pravin Tambe featured in the Mumbai T20 league. He also put his name in the IPL 2020 Auction. But BCCI laws don't allow this, which is why Pravin Tambe has been disqualified and the Kolkata Knight Riders management has been informed about the same

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, while speaking to a leading media network, confirmed that Tambe won’t be allowed to play in the IPL. He added that if Tambe is allowed to do so, then the BCCI would be forced to be lenient with other players as well in this regard. Patel further informed that the board allows players only to take part in one-day, three-day, four-day and county cricket only after the due clearance from the state association.

He also informed that the rules are different for T10 and T20 cricket. Pravin Tambe played in 33 IPL games. He was a part of Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The leg-spinner went on to pick 28 wickets at an economy rate under 8. His best figures in the league are 4/20.

IPL 2020: KKR team 2020 aim for third title

The KKR team 2020 looks solid with the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine headlining the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: PRAVIN TAMBE TWITTER