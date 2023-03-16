NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Is Kane Williamson Retiring? Former Kiwi Skipper Drops Subtle Hint

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is one of the top batsmen in the world and has won his team many matches on his own. Other than being a phenomenal batsman and an ensemble part of the 'Fab Four' which includes Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, Williamson has been a great leader as well. He has won his team many series under his captaincy, led them to the finals of 2019 ODI World Cup, finals of 2021 T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson also proved his mettle as a leader by outplaying India in the WTC 2021 finals and winning the Test mace.

Kane Williamson led his team before his compatriot Tim Southee replaced him as the leader of the pack but now but is performing spectacularly with the bat. Recently he took his team to a two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Hagley Oval at Christchurch and helped Rohit Sharma's team India to qualify for the WTC 2023 finals for the second consecutive time. Williamson had to run a bye off the last ball in the first Test match and had to dive to get inside the crease to complete the winning single.

"I didn’t look overly agile there. And to be honest it was a little bit of an afterthought because I knew the throw would go to Neil’s (Wagner) end and I just sort of thought getting towards the crease maybe I should just throw in a little dive in the case and I was kind of in a position to do it", Williamson said.

'I am not that old', Kane Williamson on his cricketing future

"Oh, you caught me off, guard. I am not that old and I am really enjoying the challenges that come in the international game", Williamson said.

Kane Williamson will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Opening up about playing in the IPL Williamson said. "I am fortunate to be part of the IPL over the years. I am excited to join a different team. It will be a different experience for sure."

Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, kane Williamson will play against Sri Lanka in the second Test which is scheduled to be hosted by the Basin Reserve ground in Wellington. Williamson will not be part of the ODI team against the visitors and this will be his last match in New Zealand before IPL 2023. The second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will start on March 17, 2023 at 03:30 am IST.