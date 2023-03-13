Kane Williamson Turns Hero For India, Helps Rohit Sharma And Co. Qualify For WTC Final

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the biggest talking point for Indian cricket fans on Monday after his century knock helped India to advance into the ICC World Test Championship final. Williamson remained unbeaten after scoring 121 off 194, taking the Kiwi side through to a thrilling two-wicket win against the Lankans. New Zealand’s win ensured that India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final for the second straight time.

Sri Lanka needed to win the two-Test series by a 2-0 margin in order to crush India’s hopes of earning qualification for the summit clash. However, New Zealand pulled off a hard-fought effort to chase down the fourth innings target of 285 runs in the final ball of the match. The Internet overflowed with reactions on Tuesday, as New Zealand and Williamson got heaped with praises for their fighting show.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final. “With Sri Lanka's defeat to New Zealand, Rohit Sharma's men cannot drop below second position. #WTC23,” ICC said. “India have qualified for the World Test Championship final! They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!,” the global cricket governing body added.

'Test cricket is best cricket': Kane Williamson

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also took to his Twitter handle and hailed Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s efforts. “What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket,” wrote Sehwag. At the same time, Harsha Bhogle said, “World Test Championship final. June 7-11. #IndiavsAustralia”.

What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/4LATFBkjt4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023

World Test Championship final. June 7-11. #IndiavsAustralia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2023

Fans take Twitter by storm as India qualify for ICC WTC final

5 Test Maces in a row.

6 consecutive years end as No.1 Test team.

Qualified WTC final in 2021.

Qualified WTC final in 2023.

Only Asian team won test series in AUS.

16 consecutive Test series win in India.

4 BGT Trophies retains.



Team India - The Greatest team in this Era! pic.twitter.com/PmpZoRWVHE — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2023

TEST CRICKET ON ITS PEAK TAKE A BOW KENE MAMA 🛐. NZ HELPED INDIA TO QUALIFY FOR WTC FINAL ❣️#BLACKCAPS #NZvSL #wtcfinal pic.twitter.com/cGLLBvW9wT — CRICKETION (@Akarshsingh_19) March 13, 2023