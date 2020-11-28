NZ Vs WI 2nd T20I Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

New Zealand will square off with West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 29 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs WI live streaming will commence at 6:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the NZ vs WI 2nd T20I, here's a look at the NZ vs WI pitch report, NZ vs WI weather forecast, NZ vs WI live scores and live streaming details for the contest.

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I Preview

New Zealand and West Indies were involved in a thrilling high-scoring contest in the first T20I. Eventually, it was the Kiwis who eventually emerged victorious by five wickets in the rain-curtailed game. Having been invited to bat first, the Windies posted a massive total of 180/7 in 16 overs riding on the back of a scintillating 37-ball 75 (four fours and eight sixes) by skipper Kieron Pollard.

In response, after losing the openers early, the Blackcaps middle-order rose to the occasion. Devon Conway (41 off 29), Glenn Phillips (22 off 7 balls), Jimmy Neesham (48 off 24 balls) and Mitchell Santner (31 off 18 balls) all chipped in with useful contributions that helped the Kiwis scored 179/5 after 15.2 overs.

Rain once again interrupted with New Zealand needing two runs off four balls. However, they were above the D/L par score and were eventually declared the winners. While New Zealand will play to clinch the series, West Indies will play to draw level.

NZ vs WI Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather will be breezy and cloudy during the match, with intervals of clouds and sunshine to follow. There are high chances of rain delaying the start of the game and heavy showers also expected during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 16°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will increase a little during the finishing stages (18°C at around 9:30 AM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 74-83%.

NZ vs WI Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval will be favourable to the batsmen and we have yet another high-scoring game on the cards. Pacers will receive some help with the new ball whereas there isn't much for spinners in the surface. Runs will be scored galore at this venue, however, this is a relatively bigger ground than the Eden Park where the first T20I was played, which is why hitting sixes won't be easy.

NZ vs WI live streaming and live scores details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. Fans, however, can also watch the NZ vs WI live streaming on the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the bilateral series. For NZ vs WI live scores, in-match highlights and other updates one can keep tabs on the social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket.

