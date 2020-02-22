NZ W Vs SL W Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch & Weather Report For Women's T20 WC Game

New Zealand Women's cricket team will play against the Sri Lanka Women's cricket team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The NZ W vs SL W live match will be played at the WACA Ground, Australia. Let us look at NZ W vs SL W live streaming and the NZ W vs SL W live match preview, pitch and weather report as well.

Also Read | Australia presented with ICC Women's Championship trophy

NZ W vs SL W live streaming details

The NZ W vs SL W live streaming can be viewed in India on Hotstar and Jio TV. For all the highlights and NZ W vs SL W live score and updates, ICC's Facebook page will have it all. The NZ W vs SL live streaming will begin at 4.30 PM on Saturday, February 22 2020. The NZ W vs SL W live match can also be watched on Star Sports.

NZ W vs SL W live streaming: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women match preview

👶👵 A mix of youth and experience

🤓 Thorough preparations

🏏 Heaps of all-round options



Can Sri Lanka spring a surprise at the #T20WorldCup?#LionessRoar pic.twitter.com/Lbm6PjbNic — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 22, 2020

This is the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. New Zealand were defeated by England in their first warm-up game but went on to defeat Thailand. Sri Lanka defeated England but lost out to South Africa. New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine, while Chamari Athapaththu will captain Sri Lanka in the NZ W vs SL W live match. Chamari Athapaththu and Shashikala Siriwardene are the top picks for Sri Lanka, while Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are the players to watch out for New Zealand as NZ W vs SL W head to head will make for an interesting clash.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board vows to promote women's cricket ahead of ICC Women's World T20 WC

NZ W vs SL W live streaming: Weather Report

There are possibilities of rain in Perth, accompanied by a thunderstorm in the morning. However, weather would be sunny in the afternoon. Temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather.

NZ W vs SL W live streaming: Pitch Report

The WACA Ground pitch is expected to help the side batting first in the match. Teams have averaged 147 runs on this ground in T20 matches. Chasing on this ground has proven to be difficult in the past.

Also Read | ICC Women's T20I rankings: Radha remains in 2nd, Deepti, Poonam slip to 5th & 6th spots

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women squad

NZ W vs SL W head to head: New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Holly Huddleston, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair.

NZ W vs SL W head to head: Sri Lanka Women

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabhodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Dilani Manodara, Sathya Sandeepani, Achini Kulasuriya, Umesha Thimashini.

Also Read | ICC Women's ODI rankings: India stay second behind Australia