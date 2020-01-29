Pakistan Cricket Board Vows To Promote Women's Cricket Ahead Of ICC Women's World T20 WC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been hard at work. It is trying to revitalize its cricket infrastructure and create a strong team. With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) coming up, the board wants to earn the confidence of overseas players and directly impact the amount of bilateral cricket played in Pakistan. The country has also been promoting women's cricket in recent times.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are my favourite modern-day cricketers: Glenn McGrath

Australia vs Pakistan for the Women's World T20 Final?

As reported by GeoSuperTV, Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan - Dr. Geoffrey Shaw - was visiting the women's training facility in the country. He was full of praise for the country's promotion of women in sport. Shaw cited Pakistan's young female cricketers as 'inspirations' for the future generation.

Shaw also wished the best for the Pakistan team ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 which is set to be played in Australia. The High Commissioner expressed his desire to see Australia and Pakistan playing the final against each other.

ALSO READ | Vikram Rathour lauds Indian team for being trailblazers of fitness in world cricket

Can PSL be used to gauge the security situation?

Shaw also talked about the safety measures in Pakistan and the attitude that overseas players are showcasing towards playing cricket in the country. The PCB announced that the 2020 PSL would completely be played in Pakistan. Shaw was hoping that the participating Australians could gain some confidence about the security situation in the country after spending some time in Pakistan. Shaw mentioned that talks are already underway about a bilateral series between Australia and Pakistan.

The 2020 Pakistan Super League will commence on February 20. Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk and Chris Lynn are among the Aussies who will be taking part in it. Aussie legend Dean Jones is also involved in the league as the Head Coach of the Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant death: Luis Figo accused of plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter tribute

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle comically compares New Zealand's small cricket grounds to TV sets