ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Team's Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

Bangladesh cricket fans received a disheartening news when the nation's cricket board announced a 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) left out opener Tamim Iqbal due to his persistent back injury, which has plagued him in recent times. His absence from the World Cup squad marks a significant setback for Bangladesh, as he is widely regarded as one of the country's greatest batters in history. The decision to leave him out was made after Tamim himself alerted the selectors to the ongoing issues with his back, urging them to consider his injury before finalising the squad.

3 things you need to know

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh at the World Cup 2023

Bangladesh's best result came in 2015, when they reached quarter-finals

Bangladesh will be without their star opener Tamim Iqbal at the World Cup

Tamim's exclusion effectively signals the end of an illustrious ODI career for Bangladesh's all-time leading run-scorer. He had been a key figure in the team for over a decade, leading them to an automatic qualification spot in the World Cup. His contributions to Bangladesh cricket will be remembered fondly by fans, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt as Bangladesh embarks on their World Cup journey without him.

Bangladesh will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on October 7. The 'Bangla Tigers' will play a total of nine matches in the leage stage of the World Cup. All 10 teams will face each other once before the semi-finals. Bangladesh will face Pakistan in their final league stage match on October 31.

Bangladesh's complete schedule for the upcoming World Cup

October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Dharamsala), 10:30 AM IST

October 10 - Bangladesh vs England (Dharamsala), 10:30 AM IST

October 14 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Chennai), 2 PM IST

October 19 - India vs Bangladesh (Pune), 2 PM IST

October 24 - Bangladesh vs South Africa (Mumbai), 2 PM IST

October 28 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Kolkata), 2 PM IST

October 31 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan (Kolkata), 2 PM IST

Bangladesh will play twice at two venues - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (Dharamsala) and Eden Gardens (Kolkata) - during their World Cup 2023 campaign.

Bangladesh squad for ODI World Cup 2023

The rest of Bangladesh's squad appears to be largely in line with expectations. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team, with Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan as the opening pair, and Najmul Hossain Shanto serving as the designated No. 3 and vice-captain. The middle-order features Shakib, Towhid Hridoy, and Mushfiqur Rahim, while Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan provide batting depth.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue his role as a versatile floater in the batting order. The pace attack comprises Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan, while left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed makes a notable inclusion after impressing in the Asia Cup. The squad also features four players from the victorious Under-19 World Cup team of 2020: Hridoy, Shoriful, Tanzid, and Tanzim.

Bangladesh's squad for the World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.