ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Cricket Team's Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

New Zealand will look to overcome the final hurdle on their third attempt at the forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The BlackCaps have fallen short in their previous two consecutive events - in 2015 and 2019. New Zealand's batting let them down as they were humbled by Australia in 2015 and they lost the 2019 event to England due to the boundary countback rule.

3 Things you need to know

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand at the World Cup for a second time

New Zealand received a major boost as Tim Southee has been cleared for World Cup

Southee had fractured his right thumb during ODI series against England

New Zealand will compete in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. They will face the defending champions England in a repeat of the last edition's final. The BlackCaps will play a total of nine matches in the leage stage of the World Cup. Hence, all 10 teams will face each other once before the semi-finals. New Zealand will clash against Sri Lanka in their final league stage match on November 9.

New Zealand's complete schedule for the upcoming World Cup

October 5 - New Zealand vs England (Ahmedabad), 2 PM IST

October 9 - New Zealand vs Netherlands (Hyderabad), 2 PM IST

October 13 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Chennai), 10:30 AM IST

October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai), 2 PM IST

October 22 - India vs New Zealand (Dharamsala), 2 PM IST

October 28 - New Zealand vs Australia (Dharamsala), 10:30 AM IST

November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa (Pune), 2 PM IST

November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan (Bengaluru), 10:30 AM IST

November 9 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Bengaluru), 2 PM IST

Kane Williamson's New Zealand will have relatively less travel fatigue as they will play twice at three venues - MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (Dharamsala) and M.Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru).

New Zealand squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson was confirmed as New Zeland captain after his quick recovery from a ruptured ACL during the IPL 2023. The side named sole wicket-keeper Tom Latham, meaning there was no room for Finn Allen or Tim Seifert. Meanwhile, Adam Milne missed out on selection as he had picked up a hamstring injury.

New Zealand's squad for the World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.