ODI World Cup 2023: How have Indian batters from squad performed in last 2 years

Before dwelling any second on this topic, we first must take a look at the batting brigade of Team India that will have the onus to break the ICC trophy deadlock. It is Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. From openers to right there till number 7th or 8th position, there are formidable batters in the line-up, capable of changing the course of the game on their own.

Since Team India will heavily rely on its batters to perform in the World Cup, let's figure out which player in the category has the most runs, and who has the least. Let's take a quick look on how the batsmen have fared in the last two years. The contemplation of this topic will further give an outlook of the form the batters are currently in.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma, watch your pads!': Dale Steyn picks 5 bowlers to watch out for in World Cup

Rohit Sharma

Indian captain, Rohit Sharma has played 24 ODIs in the last two years. He Hitman compiled 901 runs in these matches with a healthy average of 47.73. His best in the duration was 101, which came against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has played 32 ODIs in the last two years. He has scored 1868 runs in these many innings at an average of 71.84. His unbeaten double-century knock of 208 remains to be his best score.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played only 18 matches in the last two years. He has scored 627 runs with an average of 48,23. Their unbeaten 166 against Sri Lanka was his best in these matches.

Also Read | 'Very hard to stop': Labuschagne cites Rohit Sharma as India's superpower in World Cup

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who has evidently eradicated the number 4 issue has played 23 ODIs in the last two years and has scored 782 runs with an average of 46. The unbeaten 111 turned out to be his best.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in prime form in the last two years. He has scored 988 runs in the 25 matches he has played. He made the runs at a phenomenal average of 49.40.

Suryakumar Yadav

After Shubman Gill, it is Suryalumar Yadav, who has played the most matches in the last two years. However, he could only score 543 runs in these many matches. His average has also remained as low as 24.68.

Hardik Pandya

In the 19 matches he has played in the last two years, Hardik Pandya has scored 472 runs. He averaged 36.30 in the duration and his best has been the knock of 87. As an all-rounder, these are impressive stats. In the coming World Cup, Pandya is expected to be key for India from both bat and bowl.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't had a huge role to play with the bat in the last two years. He has played 18 ODIs and scored 225 runs. Like Pandya, he is also expected to come in handy with both bat and ball.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has emerged on the scene in the last two years. He scored 826 runs in 23 ODIs. He averaged 45.88 and during the period he also entered the club of players with a double century in ODIs.

