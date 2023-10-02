'Rohit Sharma, Watch Your Pads!': Dale Steyn Picks 5 Bowlers To Watch Out For In World Cup

The buzz around the ODI World Cup 2023 is soaring to reach the exosphere as the talks about the imminent tournament are at large. Before the start of the much-awaited mayhem, different experts have weighed in on the aspects that are set to make major headlines in the next one-and-a-half month. Many have laid out thoughts about who could potentially make it into the top 4, whereas some have even paid heed to the potential Player of Tournament candidates. Dale Steyn has joined the spree and picked the subject in which he is considered a master.

3 things you need to know

Dale Steyn picks 5 bowlers to watch out for in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Steyn leaves out Australian speedster Mitchell Starc

Steyn renders an important advice to India captain Rohit Sharma

Also Read | 'Beta Papa Ko Mat Sikhao': Kagiso Rabada Shows How To Travel In Mumbai Local - WATCH

Dale Steyn picks 5 bowlers who can cause devastation in the World Cup

Ahead of the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, Dale Steyn has brought forward the names of 5 fast bowlers who could pounce their authority in the WC 2023. Steyn's list contains a mix of youngsters as well as veterans. From his native land, he chose Kagiso Rabada, who is arguably the premier pacer in the world right now.

From New Zealand squad, he came up with the left-armer Trent Boult, whereas Mark Wood made it to his list from the defending champions' side England. As for India, he plucked Mohammed Siraj from the battery which includes Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as well. Bumrah and Shami were not the only ones who received a snub from Steyn, even the highest wicket-taker from the previous two World Cups, Mitchell Starc, could not get a reservation from the former South Africa speedster.

Aside from the aforementioned four, Dale Steyn took the name of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. Upon pushing the name of Afridi, Steyn had an expert advice for India skipper Rohit Sharma. He seemingly urged Sharma to be wary of the threat that Afridi will pose. “Rohit Sharma, watch your pads!”, Steyn said in the clip shared by ICC on Instagram.

Also Read | 'They Have Got A Pretty Tough..': Stuart Broad's Brutal Reality Check For England

Shaheen Afridi vs. Rohit Sharma: Who will prevail?

Shaheen Afridi has troubled Rohit Sharma in the past. The left-arm fast bowler has been able to get the better of Sharma twice in the recent past, of which the dismissal from the T20 World Cup 2020 (held in 2021) raised the eyebrows of many at the time it took place. Afridi's delivery scrambled through the gates of hitman in the Asia Cup 2023 as well. However, in the second meeting, the Indian captain was able to launch an onslaught on Shaheen Afridi, when he struck a 6 off him in the first over. Rohit Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi has always been an interesting battle, and come October 14, the cricket fraternity will once again witness this contest.