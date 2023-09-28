ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team's Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be up against Australia in its opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team has made a sudden change to its squad and has included veteran off-spinner R Ashwin in place of injured Axar Patel. The 'Men in Blue' will be high on confidence after victories in the 2023 Asia Cup and IND vs AUS ODI series and would want to bring the ODI World Cup home for the third time.

3 things you need to know

Team India will play against Australia in their first CWC 2023 match in Chennai

The Indian team squad consists of 5 batsmen, 9 bowlers, 2 wicket keepers and three all-rounders

The Indian team has not won a single ICC title in the last ten years

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Cricket Team Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

The two-time ODI World Cup champions, India are scheduled to play against England and Netherlands in their first two warm-up matches in Trivandrum and Guwahati. The Rohit Sharma-led side looks good in every department and will look to give a chance to each and every player in the squad and select a genuine playing XI for the first match against India.

India's Full Schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

India vs Australia: October 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan: October 11 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

India vs Pakistan: October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh: October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs New Zealand: October 22 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs England: October 29 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka: November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs South Africa: November 5 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands: November 12 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India squad for ODI World Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team has made a sudden change to their squad as they lost left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel due to a left quadriceps strain. The Indian management has included spinner R Ashwin in the squad which has added more experience to the bowling attack.

ALSO READ | Pakistan is a weaker team than India at this moment, says Waqar Younis

India's squad for World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.