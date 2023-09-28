The recently concluded IND vs AUS ODI series was very special for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin made his return to the ODI side after almost 1.5 years and picked up a total of four wickets from two games in the series. Ashwin is currently the number one Test bowler and has shown his prowess with the ball in the longer format over the years. And his efforts have been rewarded as he has been picked in India's World Cup squad, replacing Axar Patel.

ICC confirms R Ashwin's inclusion in Team India's CWC 2023 squad

The Indian cricket team management has made a forced change to their ODI World Cup 2023 squad and has included veteran spinner R Ashwin in place of Axar Patel. Confirming the news ICC said in a statement:

India have been forced to make a late change to their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named his replacement, who was impressive on his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against Australia where he picked up four wickets in two games.

Ravichandran Ashwin has an excellent ability to play with the minds of the batsmen and get them out. Ashwin also has a plethora of variations which helps him pick up wickets on any kind of pitch. The Indian team was lacking a premier off-spinner in their provisional ODI World Cup 2023 squad, however, Ashwin's inclusion has solved the problem of the team, and can get a lot of help on turning tracks like Chennai and Lucknow.

R Ashwin has played a total of 115 matches in ODI cricket and has picked a total of 155 wickets at an average of 33.20 and an economy of 4.95. Ashwin's best figures in ODI cricket is 4/25.

India squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav