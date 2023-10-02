ODI World Cup 2023: Major Injury Concerns Of Kane Williamson's New Zealand Cricket Team

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the ODI World Cup 2023 is set to commence with a blockbuster clash reminiscent of the 2019 final. New Zealand, the valiant runners-up from the previous edition, are preparing to lock horns with England in the curtain-raiser. This exhilarating match is scheduled for October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand were the runners-up in 2015 and 2019 World Cups

Black Caps' hopes hinge on their captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand will face England in their first match on October 5

Major injury concerns for New Zealand

New Zealand have consistently demonstrated their prowess in ICC events, securing a spot in the finals of the last two World Cups. Despite their remarkable performances, they often carry the underdog label, entering major tournaments as dark horses. In their recent tour of England, New Zealand faced a challenging time, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat in the four-match ODI series. Although their captain and batting maestro, Kane Williamson, is in the squad, he is not fully fit. Here are the major injury concerns for New Zealand in the World Cup 2023.

Kane Williamson

Despite an ongoing knee injury, Kane Williamson has been appointed as the captain of the New Zealand team for the 2023 World Cup. The injury was sustained during the recent IPL, prompting the New Zealand team management to make a cautious decision. To aid his recovery, Williamson will sit out of the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. He participated as a batter only in the warm-up game against Pakistan and aims to contribute both with the bat and in the field during the second warm-up match against South Africa. New Zealand are prioritising Williamson's full fitness, opting for a patient approach. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will lead the team.

Tim Southee

The standout New Zealand cricketer who was the second-highest wicket-taker during the 2011 World Cup in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Southee is set to feature in the 2023 World Cup in India. His participation is, however, uncertain due to a fractured right thumb sustained during the fourth ODI against England, which required surgery. The Kiwi pace bowler is in the process of recovery as New Zealand gear up for their World Cup opener against England on October 5. However, his absence in the first warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad raises concerns about his fitness, making his return to the squad a crucial watchpoint.

New Zealand squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.