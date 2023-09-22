ODI World Cup 2023 Venues: Arun Jaitley Stadium Capacity, WC Schedule, Pitch & More

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricketing calendar. Scheduled to be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19, this marquee tournament promises to deliver thrilling cricketing action on India's iconic grounds. Teams from around the world will compete in a battle for supremacy, showcasing their skills and strategies in pursuit of cricket's ultimate glory. With a rich history and a legacy of unforgettable moments, the World Cup will once again bring together cricketing nations to vie for the coveted trophy.

ICC ODI WC 2023 games in Delhi

October 7, 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

South Africa vs Sri Lanka October 11, 2023: India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan October 15, 2023: England vs Afghanistan

England vs Afghanistan October 25, 2023: Australia vs Netherlands

Australia vs Netherlands November 6, 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

History of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Established in 1883, Arun Jaitley Stadium, managed by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), holds a rich cricketing history filled with remarkable achievements. One of its most iconic moments was Anil Kumble's incredible feat of taking all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan.

The stadium made its Test debut during the 1948-49 season when the formidable West Indies faced India in a five-Test series. Over the years, this ground has witnessed exceptional performances.

During the 1983-84 season, Sunil Gavaskar scored his 29th century, equalling Don Bradman's long-standing record for the most Test centuries. Then, in 2005-06, at the same venue, Sachin Tendulkar made history by breaking Gavaskar's record for the most centuries in Test cricket, achieving his 35th Test century.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium; Image: BCCI

The facilities at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Seating capacity for 55,000 spectators

Four floodlights for day-night matches

Separate practice pitches

Players dressing room and dining area (for both home and away team)

Stadium End, Pavilion End

Umpire Box

Press box

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch

Over the years, Arun Jaitley Stadium's cricket pitch has often favored batsmen, providing them with favorable conditions. In ODI matches at this venue, teams batting second have enjoyed a slight advantage, thanks in part to the compact boundaries and swift outfield, which facilitate more effective run-scoring in the latter innings of the game.

Image: BCCI

ODI statistics of Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi so far

Total matches: 26

26 Matches won batting first: 12

12 Matches won bowling first: 13

13 No result: 1

1 Average first innings score: 223

223 Average second innings score: 203

Here's how the pitch will favour India in their match against Afghanistan

The match against Afghanistan is going to be one of the easiest for India in the entire World Cup. In case India win the toss, it will most probably decide to bowl first and ask Afghanistan to set a total on the board. The team batting second usually have the upper hand at Arun Jaitley Stadium and India will look to make the most of that opportunity. Even if India lose the toss, it will not impact their overall performance against a lower-ranked Afghanistan side.

Image: BCCI