The much-awaited Cricket World Cup is rapidly approaching, and experts have begun predicting who will advance to the game in this year's World Cup, which is again being hosted by India. As the host nation, India are deemed one of the favourites to lift the eminent trophy. But since it is a premier event no team can be counted out.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to start from October 5, 2023

South Africa will begin its operations from October 7, 2023

Dale Steyn assesses the chances of South Africa for the upcoming World Cup

Dale Steyn on South Africa's chances in the ODI World Cup

While many experts have named India, Australia, and England as the prime contenders for the World Cup, who else could pose a challenge is a question at large. Aside from New Zealand, who have a wonderful record in the ODI World Cup, assessment about South Africa is also prevalent and according to pace legend of the Proteas, Dale Steyn, the team carries a fair chance of making it into the final.

Steyn opened up to Star Sports about the dilemma of predicting the World Cup's eventual champions. “It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly.”

"I feel like the favorites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists, and probably England. But my heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England.”

KG Rabada, who has been frequently bowling in India, as well as David Miller and Henrich Klaasen, who have been finding their groove with the bat, are among the threats that South Africa possesses, according to him.

South Africa 2023 World Cup schedule

October 7, 2 PM: South Africa v Sri Lanka (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

October 12, 2 PM: South Africa v Australia (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

October 17, 2 PM: South Africa v Netherlands (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala)

October 21, 2 PM: South Africa v England (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

October 24, 2 PM: South Africa v Bangladesh (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

October 27, 2 PM: South Africa v Pakistan (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai)

November 1, 2 PM: South Africa v New Zealand (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje, Pune)

November 5, 2 PM: South Africa v India (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

November 10, 2 PM: South Africa v Afghanistan (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

South Africa 2023 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen