Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who has always been vocal and blunt about whatever he deems right has yet again given his take on a subject related to ODI World Cup 2023. Sehwag has revealed what he would like to see happening in the upcoming tournament. In the World Cup, Virat Kohli is expected to score many runs for India, in return Sehwag wants the player to be honoured in a special way.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli has made over 13000 ODI runs

He is 3 centuries short of breaching Sachin Tendulkar's record

Kohli is one of the expected contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma, Watch Your Pads!': Dale Steyn Picks 5 Bowlers To Watch Out For In World Cup

Virender Sehwag wants Virat Kohli to be lifted by his teammates after Wrold Cup

On the night of the celebrated final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, when India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, a young Virat Kohli stated the famous words, “Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders”. Tendulkar was lifted by his teammates and happiness was spewing all over. 12 hours have gone by and according to Sehwag, it is the turn of the then-young boy to get the same acclamation from his teammates. Sehwag wants Kohli to secure many centuries in the World Cup end up becoming the leading run-scorer in the tournament, and subsequently taste World Cup victory.

“Cheeku (Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup, this year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground." Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Also Read | Learnt A Lot From Dhoni But I Have My Own Leadership Style: Ruturaj Gaikwad At Asian Games

What the ICC ODI World Cup would mean to Virat Kohli?

While opinions are not unanimous regarding whether the 2023 ODI World Cup is Virat Kohli's last or not, but if it turns out to be the case then he would like to finish things on a high, carrying the World Cup. He possesses the ability to score the highest runs, which he has showcased time and again in the ICC T20 World. The World Cup 2023 comes as a huge opportunity for Kohli to score the most runs and adjudge as the player of the tournament.