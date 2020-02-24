OMN Vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All ACC T20 Match Details

Oman will face Qatar in a Group A fixture of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The OMN vs QAT live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 AM IST. Iqbal Hussain will captain Qatar and Zeeshan Maqsood will lead Oman. Let us take a look at the OMN vs QAT Dream11 team and OMN vs QAT match prediction that can get you favourable results for the OMN vs QAT live match.

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: OMN vs QAT playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Qatar -

Iqbal Hussain (captain), Mohammed Rizlan (wicketkeeper), Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Khurram Shahzad, Awais Malik, Imal Liyanage, and Tamoor Sajjad.

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Oman -

Mohamed Azzam (captain/wicketkeeper), Mohamed Rishwan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed, Ibrahim Rizan, Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Hassan, Nilantha Cooray, Tharaka Ruwan, and Leem Shafeeg.

OMN vs QAT Dream11 team: OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizlan

Batsmen: Kamran Khan (vice-captain), Muhammad Tanveer, J Singh

All-Rounders: Khawar Ali, Awais Malik, Tamoor Sajjad

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, IH Chaudhry, A Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem

Please keep in mind that the OMN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The OMN vs QAT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

OMN vs QAT match prediction

According to our OMN vs QAT match prediction, the OMN vs QAT live match can be expected to be won by Qatar. Oman's last match was against Bahrain and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Jatinder Singh and Khawar Ali. Their best bowlers in the game were Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan.

Qatar's last match was against the Maldives and they won by 106 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Kamran Khan and Muhammad Tanveer. Their best bowlers were Tamoor Sajjad and Awais Malik.

OMN vs QAT live

There is no live streaming available for the OMN vs QAT live match available in India. However, you can find all OMN vs QAT live score and updates on the ICC, ACC, Oman and Qatar's official website and social media pages.

