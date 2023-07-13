On Debut For Team India, Ishan Kishan Seen Sending Instructions To Virat Kohli - WATCH

India and West Indies are currently locking horns in the first Test of their two-match series in Dominica. The Indian Cricket team dominated the proceedings on Day 1 as they bowled the Windies out for just 150 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side then scored a quickfire 80 to end the day with no loss of wickets. Ashwin was spectacular with the ball as always, registering his 33rd five-wicket haul in the red-ball format for India.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan made his Test debut in the 1st match vs West Indies

He was included in the playing XI in place of KS Bharat

Ishan has already played in both white-ball formats for India

Ishan Kishan's stump mic recording lights up internet

India's debutant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a successful first day in Test cricket, taking two catches and being active behind the stumps. Ishan, who replaced KS Bharat in the XI, was involved in some animated chatter with the bowlers and fielders, urging them to move around and disrupt the West Indies batters. He was also visibly surprised by some of Ashwin's sharp turn.

The 24-year-old has already represented India in both white-ball formats and was included in the Tests as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action for the past few months. Ishan had been in line for a Test debut for some time, but was denied a chance when KS Bharat kept wickets in all four Tests against Australia earlier this year and also in the WTC final in June.

Ishan made his mark on Day one with a couple of good catches, including one off Jadeja's bowling. He also showed good anticipation and athleticism behind the stumps and was constantly talking to the bowlers. With Rahul injured, Ishan is set to compete with Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper's role in the West Indies ODIs. He will be hoping to continue his good form and cement his place in the Test team.

India thrashes West Indies on Day 1

India bowled out West Indies for just 150, with Ashwin taking 5/60. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, looked promising as he remained unbeaten on 40. The duo forged an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs to finish the day on a high. India are currently trailing by 70 runs, which doesn't look a difficult task for the Indian batters to close in on Day 2. Yashasvi and Rohit will resume on their overnight scores of 40 and 30, respectively.

