Ishan Kishan Trolls KL Rahul's Rehab Picture With Epic One-liner Comment On Instagram

Why you're reading this: Team India batsman KL Rahul has been going through the recovery period in the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru for the thigh injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League 2023. Rahul went to London for further treatment of his injury and went through surgery for the same. The right-handed batsman since then has been undergoing a rehabilitation period and often shares his visuals and recovery updates on his social media handle.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023

KL Rahul made a total of 274 runs in the nine matches he played in the IPL 2023

KL Rahul sustained a thigh injury while playing against RCB in the IPL 2023

READ MORE | 'I'm just not ready': Ricky Ponting reveals he was offered the England job before Brendon McCullum

Ishan Kishan trolls KL Rahul with an epic one-line comment

Just like the other days, KL Rahul once again took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle. The photos featured him, working hard in the NCA and his fans were also very pleased to see him recovering fast ahead of Team India's busy cricketing schedule.

However, Ishan Kishan on this occasion took a chance to troll him and gave an epic one-liner comment on KL Rahul's post. Ishan wrote, "Why is Mr Rajni doing so extra." The comment was loved by the fans in the comment section and received more than 1000 likes.

READ MORE | Ellyse Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test against England

Ishan Kishan was part of Team India for the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. The team received a disappointing loss against the Aussies and they lost their eighth ICC knockout match in the last ten years. The Indian team will now play against West Indies from July 12, 2023. The tour will kickstart with a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

KL Rahul is likely to miss the West Indies tour but is expected to make a comeback in the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2023 which will start in the end of August 2023.

KL Rahul's recent performance for Team India

KL Rahul had not been in good form in the Test format and was removed from the team's XI after the first two Tests against Australia played in February and March 2023. Rahul was not able to deliver in the first two matches and was replaced by Shubman Gill.

However, KL Rahul has been in good touch in the ODI format and has played a lot of match-saving innings in the last few months. The right-handed batsman played a knock of 63* runs off 103 balls and took his team to a four-wicket win. He also took his team out of a touch situation in the first ODI against Australia in March 2023 when he played an unbeaten innings of 75 runs and also guided Team India to a five-wicket win.

KL Rahul is also a part-time wicket-keeper batsman and might be in the eyes of the selectors for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.