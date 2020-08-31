Onam 2020: Kerala Star Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli Wish Netizens From UAE On Special Day

On the auspicious occasion of Onam 2020, several members of the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to make their wishes. The festival commemorating King Mahabali is a major event in India, with celebrations including boat races, rangolis, traditional dances amongst other festivities. The big harvest festival is especially popular in Kerala, where it is celebrated with much fervour.

Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli make Onam 2020 wishes

Several cricketers took to Twitter to make their Onam 2020 wishes. Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, who will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020, wished everyone a very happy Onam 2020 via his Twitter account. The batsman is currently training for the IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Recently, Sanju Samson had shared his joy on resuming cricket after five to six months. Speaking to Rajasthan Royals’ Instagram page, Sanju Samson in a video said that he was really happy to be back playing cricket.

Wishing everyone a Very Happy Onam ☺️🙏🏼#HappyOnam2020 — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) August 31, 2020

Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace.🌾🙏🏻 #HappyOnam — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli made his Onam 2020 wishes on Twitter as well, as he wished everyone celebrating the festival of peace, harmony and harvest. Just like Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli also recently completed his self-isolation period and began training outdoors. Taking to his social media accounts, Kohli shared pictures of himself batting in the nets. Referring to the RCB squad for IPL, Virat Kohli said that it was a great session with the boys, sharing that it had been five months since the last time he had stepped out on the field as well.

KXIP captain KL Rahul made his Onam 2020 wishes online as well, while IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings wished everyone a Happy Onam 2020 too. While CSK shared a poster along with their wishes, SRH posted a unique video on their accounts. In the video, bowler Basil Thampi was seen wishing all the Malayalees around the world, as he also called on everyone to continue using masks and sanitizers whenever they go out.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam.May this festival bring abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in our lives.Happy Onam to all celebrating.#Onamwishes pic.twitter.com/P1DxB0WJXn — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone a Happy Onam 2020 too. Sachin Tendulkar uniquely made his wish in Malayalam, wishing happy Onam 2020 to everyone on the auspicious day of prosperity and abundance. VVS Laxman conveyed his Onam 2020 greetings as well. Along with sharing a poster, the batsman wrote that he hoped that the auspicious occasion brings abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives.

Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman Twitter