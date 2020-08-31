Suresh Raina Never To Play For CSK Again After Sudden, Dramatic Exit From IPL 2020?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were left in shock recentlly when it was revealed that 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina had suddenly withdrawn from the IPL 2020. Known to be a part of the franchise for over a decade, Suresh Raina also served as skipper MS Dhoni's deputy in the league. It was reported that the team management tried their best to pacify Suresh Raina regarding the fiasco surrounding CSK contingent members testing positive but the southpaw was adamant to return to India.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Vs Shane Watson: IPL Salary Comparison Between CSK Stars Over The Years

Did Suresh Raina behave poorly after his demands weren't met?

According to PTI, a well-informed IPL source claimed that Suresh Raina gave a hard time to the CSK team management during the quarantine. Reports suggest that Suresh Raina's room not having a balcony was something the batsman did not take too well. As per CSK's policy, only the captain, coach and the team manager are the ones who are allotted suites. Raina felt claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony, which the team management could not fulfil at the given moment.

The reports also suggested an alleged breach of the biosecurity bubble by Suresh Raina. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The same report also hinted about CSK's COVID-19 fiasco not being the only reason for Raina backing out of the competition.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Lauded For Desire To Develop Grassroots Cricket In Jammu And Kashmir

He suggested that Suresh Raina's absence from the CSK squad might not just be limited to the IPL 2020, but there is a probability that he may not even in the 2021 season. In fact, reportedly this has been such a fallout that the man known as 'Chinna Thala', may never wear the iconic yellow jersey ever again.

Suresh Raina's 'alleged' rift with MS Dhoni might have infuriated CSK

An Outlook India report has shed some light on Raina’s surprising exit from the IPL 2020 weeks before the tournament. The conflict regarding the room is said to be the main reason as MS Dhoni himself was not able to pacify his teammate. As CSK were rocked then by the COVID-19 fiasco which saw the likes of Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaekwad and 11 other support staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and following his uncle's death in Pathankot a few days ago, Raina seemed to have had enough that made him leave the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Wins CSK Fans' Support Despite Speculations Over Real Reason For Leaving IPL

Suresh Raina retirement

The left-hander had decided to hang up his boots from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He broke the news through a post on his official Instagram account. Raina's announcement came in minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Downplays Doubts Over CSK's Ageing Team, Says 'age Is Not An Issue'