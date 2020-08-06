Opener Shan Masood's Splendid 156 Helps Pakistan Score In Excess Of 300 In The 1st Test

Shan Masood gave a new lease of life to the Pakistani innings as he held one end tightly when his team lost wickets at regular intervals as he ended up scoring 150 in the first Test against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The opening batsman has stood in the middle like a wall for almost two days in overcast conditions where he tackled the terrific trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and, Jofra Archer. He also used his feet well against the spinners and was rewarded for it handsomely.

Shan Masood takes Pakistan to a formidable total

However, the situation was not at all easy for the opening batsman by any means as he along with the batting sensation Babar Azam had to rebuild the innings after the visitors were reduced to 43/2. The duo added 96 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan finished Day 1 at 139/2.

Unfortunately, Day 2 did not start on a good note for the visitors as an in-form Babar Azam was dismissed on the very first over without troubling the scorers and that was a much-needed breakthrough for England. Masood then took matters into his own hands and single-handedly toyed around with the English bowlers. To make things more complicated, he did not get any support from the middle-order as Asad Shafiq and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed in quick succession as Pakistan went into the lunch break at 176/5.

Masood received support from all-rounder Shadab Khan lower down the order as the duo added 105 runs for the sixth wicket before Khan was sent back. Jofra Archer then accounted for Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas off successive deliveries. Meanwhile, the southpaw soldiered on for the visitors and registered his 150 as Pak went into the tea break at 312/8.

Nonetheless, Shan Masood was dismissed immediately after tea as he was plumb in front of the wicket by Stuart Broad. The matter was referred upstairs and the decision was made against the batsman. Masood walked back for 156 and helped his team in posting a first-innings total in excess of 300.

READ: Aakash Chopra Hails Shan Masood For His Organised Batting In 1st Test Against England

(Image Courtesy: AP)