OTG Vs CTB Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury will face Otago in the 16th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20. The match will be played at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Monday, December 30 at 8:30 AM IST. Cole McConchie will captain Canterbury and Jacob Duffy will be leading Otago. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

OTG vs CTB Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Canterbury:

Cole McConchie (captain), Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey , Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle and Blake Coburn.

Otago:

Jacob Duffy (captain), Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft and Max Chu.

OTG vs CTB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Jack Boyle, Neil Broom (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Cole McConchie, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Jacob Duffy, Nathan G Smith

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

OTG vs CTB Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Otago start as favourites to win the game.

Otago are currently second on the points table and have won 2 out of their 4 matches. Otago's last match was against Wellington and the latter won by 1 run. Otago's best batsmen in the game were Neil Broom and Nick Kelly. Their best bowlers were captain Jacob Duffy and Dean Foxcroft.

Canterbury are currently fourth on the points table and have won 1 out of their 3 games. Their last match was against the Central Districts and they won by 30 runs. Their best batsmen were Andrew Ellis and captain Cole McConchie. Their best bowlers in the game were Andrew Ellis and Blake Coburn.

