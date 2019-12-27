Aus Vs NZ: Michael Vaughan Calls Matthew Wade 'unworthy Of Playing International Cricket'

Australia batsman Matthew Wade played a small role in his teams's total of 467 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against New Zealand with a knock of 38. However, Wade seemed slightly out of his elements, struggling to make those runs. It has made a lot of cricket experts and fans questioning his approach towards the game. One of them is the outspoken former England captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Kane Williamson humiliates woeful Mitchell Santner during Boxing Day Test

Michael Vaughan urges Matthew Wade to do some soul-searching

Matthew Wade solidified his place in the Australian Test line-up after his splendid performance in the Ashes 2019 where he was one of Australia's most consistent batters alongside Steve Smith. Wade scored 337 runs in the Ashes with 2 centuries. However, Wade's prowess has almost disappeared as the Kiwis are trying to topple Australia in their backyard. The first Test at Perth saw Kiwi quick Neil Wagner utilise the bouncy pitch to deliver a few lethal short balls to Wade. Wade could not cope up with these balls and was just taking a few hits on the body in order to negotiate with the deliveries. He continued to do the same during the second Test at the MCG, which could be observed very starkly in his strike-rate and approach.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith's MCG average mirrors Sir Don Bradman's despite missing out on ton

Michael Vaughan, who was commentating for the official broadcaster of the series, talked about Wade's struggles and insisted that the 32-year-old batsman should talk to himself and decide on the kind of player that he wants to be at the international level. Vaughan reflected on Wade losing his wonderful form and approach that he carried with himself during the Ashes. Wade's survival instinct has kicked in, which is curbing him from scoring runs.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Henry Nicholls' one-handed stunner denies Steve Smith 5th Boxing Day ton

Vaughan insisted that Wade needs to try and put the pressure back onto the bowler instead of fighting for his survival. At the end of Day 2, New Zealand are 44/2. Australia made 467 runs in the first innings, with Travis Head's 114 being the highest individual score of the match so far.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Twitterati get emotional remembering Phil Hughes when Steve Smith reaches 63*