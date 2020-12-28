OV Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Super Smash 2020-21

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Otago Volts will go up against the Canterbury Kings, in Match 4 of the Super Smash 2020-21 series. The OV vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on December 29 from the Molyneux Park, Alexandra, New Zealand. Here is our OV vs CK Dream11 prediction, OV vs CK Dream11 team and OV vs CK Dream11 top picks.
A maiden Otago Volts wicket for @Mitch_Savage .. you reckon he's happy about it?!— Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) December 28, 2020
ACES are 122/5 after 15 overs.#OurOtago #👋 pic.twitter.com/dJkJJGouFB
Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Century Puts South Africa Ahead, Sri Lanka Toils
Of the last five encounters between the sides, Canterbury have won three and Otago, two in an alternating pattern. The most recent encounter between the sides was won by Canterbury and if the pattern repeats, it may well be Otago who win this time around. Otago will have the advantage going into this game, having already played and won their first match at the tournament on December 28. The Volts took on the Auckland Aces in Match 3, setting a total of 219 courtesy of Llew Johnson's 72 off 44 balls and M Renwick's 45 off 22 balls.
The bowling unit was on point, with Matt Bacon taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs, and Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan and Michael Rippon adding a wicket each. With three run-outs to his name, Dale Phillips also proved to be one of the most valuable players in the field. Canterbury, on the other hand, will come in fresh and hope for a winning start at the tournament.
Also Read | ICC Awards 2020: Australia Star Steve Smith Wins Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Decade
Otago Volts - Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Pillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan
Canterbury Kings - Cam Fletcher (WK), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Sean Davey, Will Williams
Otago Volts - Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Anaru Kitchen
Canterbury Kings - Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Daryl Mitchell
Also Read | Pitch Is Getting Slower, Hitting One Area Consistently Is Key To Get Aussies Out: Mohammed Siraj
Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher
Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Dale Phillips, L Johnson
All-Rounders: Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon
Bowlers: Ed Nuttall, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy
According to our OV vs CK match prediction, the Otago Volts will win this match.
Note: The OV vs CK Dream11 prediction and OV vs CK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OV vs CK Dream11 team and OV vs CK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read | ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni Wins 'Spirit Of Cricket Award Of The Decade' For THIS Gesture
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Virat Kohli shares 10-year-old tweet after ICC award win, looks back at journey in Blue
15 mins ago
OS W Vs CM W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 preview
19 mins ago
Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 OS W vs CM W live stream, pitch & weather report, preview
19 mins ago
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja star in cricket's 5 most stunning moments of 2020
44 mins ago
Ajinkya Rahane's century is one of the most important tons in Indian cricket's history: Sunil Gavaskar
53 mins ago
Women's T20 Challenge crosses 100 million viewers for 1st time ever with 147% rise
53 mins ago