OV Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Super Smash 2020-21

The Otago Volts will go up against the Canterbury Kings, in Match 4 of the Super Smash 2020-21 series. The OV vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on December 29 from the Molyneux Park, Alexandra, New Zealand. Here is our OV vs CK Dream11 prediction, OV vs CK Dream11 team and OV vs CK Dream11 top picks.

A maiden Otago Volts wicket for @Mitch_Savage .. you reckon he's happy about it?!



ACES are 122/5 after 15 overs.#OurOtago #👋 pic.twitter.com/dJkJJGouFB — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) December 28, 2020

OV vs CK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Of the last five encounters between the sides, Canterbury have won three and Otago, two in an alternating pattern. The most recent encounter between the sides was won by Canterbury and if the pattern repeats, it may well be Otago who win this time around. Otago will have the advantage going into this game, having already played and won their first match at the tournament on December 28. The Volts took on the Auckland Aces in Match 3, setting a total of 219 courtesy of Llew Johnson's 72 off 44 balls and M Renwick's 45 off 22 balls.

The bowling unit was on point, with Matt Bacon taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs, and Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan and Michael Rippon adding a wicket each. With three run-outs to his name, Dale Phillips also proved to be one of the most valuable players in the field. Canterbury, on the other hand, will come in fresh and hope for a winning start at the tournament.

OV vs CK playing 11 prediction

Otago Volts - Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Pillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan

Canterbury Kings - Cam Fletcher (WK), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Sean Davey, Will Williams

OV vs CK Key Players

Otago Volts - Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Anaru Kitchen

Canterbury Kings - Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Daryl Mitchell

OV vs CK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Dale Phillips, L Johnson

All-Rounders: Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Ed Nuttall, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy

OV vs CK match prediction

According to our OV vs CK match prediction, the Otago Volts will win this match.

Note: The OV vs CK Dream11 prediction and OV vs CK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OV vs CK Dream11 team and OV vs CK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Otago Cricket Twitter

