ICC Awards 2020: Australia Star Steve Smith Wins Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Decade

Australian batsman Steve Smith recently won the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade award, thanks to his incredible performances over the last ten years. Steve Smith faced stiff competition from fellow nominees, who have also shone in the past decade. In the list of nominees for the award were ex-English pacer James Anderson, India skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former Sri Lanka cricketer Rangana Herath, English batsman Joe Root and Pakistan’s ace spinner Yasir Shah.

According to reports, the Aussie has smashed 7040 runs in 69 tests with an average of 65.79. From January 1, 2011, to October 7, 2020, Smith has smashed 26 centuries. This is also the time period the ICC considered while judging for the Test Player of the Decade award.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Also Read l Cricket Australia pays heartwarming tribute to Dean Jones on Day 1 of Boxing Day Test

ICC Awards 2020: Steve Smith proves himself to the world

Steve Smith made his debut in July 2010 batting at No. 8. However, he was not able to impress many as he was sidelined for months after slipping to No. 9. Despite this, when he got a chance to prove himself during a tour to India in 2013, he shone, scoring 92 runs in his first Test innings in over two years.

Five months later, during the fifth match of the 2013 Ashes series, Steve Smith scored his maiden Test hundred (138 not out). Apart from that, his most dominating play came in 2014, when he hit 162 not out against India. Not just that, he also scored 133, 192 and 117 in consecutive matches.

Also Read l BBL 2020: Players not allowed to take haircuts by Cricket Australia during the tournament

ICC Awards 2020: Fans congratulate Steve Smith

After Steve Smith won the ‘ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade’ award, many fans took to social media and congratulated him. While some called him the GOAT, others asked him to keep on going. However, there were few, who brought up the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal and called him a “cheater”.

“Steve Smith is undoubtedly the best test batsman of the world,” wrote a fan. “Well deserved,” another added. “Steve Smith is arguably the best in Australia right now,” commented the third.

Also Read l Ajinkya Rahane's worries increase as Cricket Australia hypes up THIS Steve Smith record?

Also Read l India vs Australia live: Steve Smith's dismissal off Jasprit Bumrah draws funny reactions

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.