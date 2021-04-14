Padikkal Likely In RCB's Playing XI Against SRH; Zampa, Richardson To Be Back For KKR Game

With Royal Challengers Bangalore gearing up for their clash against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Director of Operations Mike Hesson has confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal will be available for selection ahead of the game. The swashbuckling Karnataka opener had been infected with COVID-19 and consequently had to miss the IPL 2021 opening clash against Mumbai Indians. Paddikkal made an early return to the camp after testing negative and also underwent training at the RCB nets.

Ahead of RCB's second fixture of the IPL 2021, Hesson has affirmed that not only will Padikkal be available for selection but is also 'mostly likely' to feature in the playing XI against arch rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Padikkal missing out against Mumbai Indians, RCB had to field Washington Sundar at the top of the order alongside skipper Virat Kohli. Despite Sundar opening the innings in domestic circuit, the experiment failed as he failed to get going at the top.

“Right now I am completely fine, most importantly I am able to move around well, I am able to react to balls and that’s the most important part… In IPL you always have to be ready, you always have to be 100 percent in every situation. Unless you are 100 percent, you can’t really push yourself,” said Padikkal in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle.

Richardson, Zampa to be available for KKR match

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's squad will also receive a major boost of Australian spin and pace as Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are set to join the RCB camp. Mike Hesson has confirmed that the Australian duo will be available for selection for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which will be played on April 10 at the Chepauk Stadium.

"We won’t have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It’s an important time for him and it’s something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament,” Hesson had said earlier.

RCB vs SRH: Kohli's men to take on Warner & Co.

Riding high on confidence, RCB will take on Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. With some major buys in the IPL auction, RCB's new additions to its arsenal - Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson - had a major impact in the clash against Mumbai which they ended up winning on the last ball of the game. The playing XI will be fired with the presence of Devdutt Padikkal who had a tremendous IPL 2020 and will iron out the team's opening woes. On the other hand, Hyderabad are coming off a defeat against KKR and will bank on their bowling power to return to its glory.