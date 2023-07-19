'Pakistan A With International Players Can't Even Beat India U23': PAK Brutally Roasted

The India A team led by Yash Dhull convincingly finished at the top spot of Group A as they thrashed Pakistan A by eight wickets in their last league phase match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Sai Sudharsan and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were the stars of an uncapped young Indian team. Hangargekar on one end picked up a five-wicket haul during the first innings whereas Sudharsan played an innings of 104 runs off 110 balls.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan A were bundled out for a score of 205 runs in the first innings against India A

Rajvardhan Hangargekar finished the first innings with figures of 5/42 in eight innings

Apart from Sudharsan, Nikin Jose also played a knock of 53 runs off 64 balls

IND vs PAK: Netizens roast Pakistan A after one-sided loss against India A

The netizens have come out in big numbers on social media and have started to troll the Pakistan A cricket team with epic reactions.

Pakistan A with the international players can't even beat India U23



Levels 🔥🔥



Pic credit : @Hey_Sannn#INDvPAK #EmergingAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/PdfJeELcoA — Ash (@Ashsay_) July 19, 2023

The Pakistan A cricket team is led by senior team member Mohammed Haris. The Pakistan batter was also not able to perform well in the match and got out for a score of just 2. The team also contains players like international stars Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim, and Kamran Ghulam.

The Pakistan A cricket team put in a disappointing batting performance and lost seven wickets for a score of just 148 runs. Qasim Akram tried to balance the team's innings and scored 48 runs off 63 balls. However, Qasim was dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the 46th over after Harshit Rana pulled off a one-handed blinder. The whole team was bundled out for a score of 205 runs.

Just like the impressive bowling performance, the young uncapped Indian team put in a brilliant batting show and didn't face any difficulty in chasing down a total of 206 runs. It took just 36.4 overs for the team to chase down the target, and opener Sai Sudharsan played a magnificent knock of 104* runs off 110 balls.