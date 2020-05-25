Pakistan Batsman Shan Masood Wishes To Compete With Jasprit Bumrah On The Cricket Field

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling but, there is one batsman who wants to face him on the 22 yards. He is none other than Pakistan's Shan Masood.

'Never played against Bumrah': Shan Masood

During a Youtube interaction, the veteran Pakistani batsman went on to say that when one talks about fast-bowlers around the world,he has never played against Jasprit Bumrah. He then went on to mention that it is a challenge that he would want to take on.

When asked about the best bowlers that he has played against in recent times, Masood went on to reveal that Proteas legend Dale Steyn has always been his personal favorite and Australia's premier pacer Pat Cummins is up there as well. Furthermore, he also added that even young South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and, veteran English pacer James Anderson have also dismissed him on many occasions and therefore, he picked them as well.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Even the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely. The semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have also been postponed. Jasprit Bumrah was all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of IPL. MI who are defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown as well.

