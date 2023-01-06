Pakistan Bowling Coach Shaun Tait Has Fiery Exchange With Reporters: 'That's Your Opinion'

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait was recently involved in a heated exchange with several journalists as his side continues to struggle against New Zealand in the ongoing Test series. The Australian's interaction with the media came following the conclusion of the fourth day of the second Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match.

'You're answering questions before asking it': Tait

After New Zealand declared in the second innings with a lead of 319 runs, Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait was pressed with several questions about the performances of the pacers in the side. It is pertinent to note that barring Naseem Shah, who picked up four wickets over the course of the two innings of the second Pakistan vs New Zealand Test, none of the other fast bowlers were up to the mark.

Following such a dismal performance from the Pakistani bowlers, Tait was asked how can he justify the performances of the pacers, to which he simply replied, "That's your opinion." Soon after, another reporter put forward the same question and said that it is the opinion of all of Pakistan.

In reply, Tait said, "You are answering the question before you ask it. That is your opinion. You are saying the performances have been poor. Ok, that is your opinion, what would like me to say." Soon after the former Australian fast bowler gave this response, there was a back-and-forth between him and a reporter, following which the press conference ended.

Pakistan need 150 runs to win from 39 overs

As things stand after 54 overs, Pakistan have scored 169 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel at the crease. Sarfaraz is currently batting on 56 runs from 74 deliveries, an inning that includes five fours. On the other hand, Shakeel is currently batting on 26 runs from 106 balls, an inning that includes three fours.

Pakistan need 150 more runs to win from the remaining 39 overs of play. As for New Zealand, they need to pick up five more wickets to win the second Test. If there were to be a winner in this Test, then they would also seal the series 1-0 since the first match ended in a draw.