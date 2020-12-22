Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis Granted Leave By PCB; To Return Home After 1st NZ Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the bowling coach Waqar Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand. Giving further clarification, the Pak cricket board mentioned that the pace icon had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family in Lahore before returning to Sydney where he resides.

'Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test': PCB

"Bowling coach Waqar Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand to meet his family, whom he has not met since June," PCB said in a statement. "Waqar Younis had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on 17 January," it added.

At the same time, PCB has also made it clear that Younis will rejoin the side in time for the home series against South Africa that gets underway with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, New Zealand will be hosting Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The first one will be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from December 26-30 while the second and final match will be contested at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch from January 3-7.

READ: Rajeev Shukla Clarifies Rahul Dravid Won't Be Sent To Australia Post India's Adelaide Loss

Pakistan look to salvage pride

The two teams will be locking horns in the dead-rubber third T20I at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday and the Men In Green will be hoping to salvage pride by winning this one. Their tour of New Zealand has been nothing less than ordinary as the hosts registered convincing wins against them in the last two matches by five and nine wickets respectively.

Shadab Khan & Co. will now be eager to end the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour by managing a consolation win.

READ: Cricket Australia Trolls Team India Over Adelaide Loss; Shows Players Training On 'Day 5'

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.