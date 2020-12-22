Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis Granted Leave By PCB; To Return Home After 1st NZ Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that bowling coach Waqar Younis will be returning to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand starting Dec 26

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Waqar Younis

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the bowling coach Waqar Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand. Giving further clarification, the Pak cricket board mentioned that the pace icon had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family in Lahore before returning to Sydney where he resides. 

'Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test': PCB

"Bowling coach Waqar Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand to meet his family, whom he has not met since June," PCB said in a statement.

"Waqar Younis had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on 17 January," it added.

At the same time, PCB has also made it clear that Younis will rejoin the side in time for the home series against South Africa that gets underway with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, New Zealand will be hosting Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The first one will be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from December 26-30 while the second and final match will be contested at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch from January 3-7. 

READ: Rajeev Shukla Clarifies Rahul Dravid Won't Be Sent To Australia Post India's Adelaide Loss

Pakistan look to salvage pride

The two teams will be locking horns in the dead-rubber third T20I at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday and the Men In Green will be hoping to salvage pride by winning this one. Their tour of New Zealand has been nothing less than ordinary as the hosts registered convincing wins against them in the last two matches by five and nine wickets respectively. 

Shadab Khan & Co. will now be eager to end the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour by managing a consolation win. 

READ: Cricket Australia Trolls Team India Over Adelaide Loss; Shows Players Training On 'Day 5'

(With ANI Inputs)

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

ECB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 match preview

5 mins ago

Suresh Raina seen with popular Bollywood actor discussing cricket in Mumbai; see picture

10 mins ago

Is Ravindra Jadeja fit for 2nd Test? Latest Instagram post fuels speculation; see pictures

12 mins ago

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly may face grilling on own sponsorships at board's Dec 24 AGM

35 mins ago

THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020 match preview

35 mins ago

Mohammad Hafeez 42 runs away from breaking THIS top, all-time Pakistan cricket record

45 mins ago
VIDEOS