Ex-Pak Coach Reveals Younis Khan 'held A Knife' To His Throat As He Offered Him Advice

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has revealed that Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer the former skipper some advice during a tour of Australia. Flower recollected that it happened in Brisbane during the Test series in 2016 and Head Coach Mickey Arthur was also present when Younis Khan didn't take the batting coach's advice 'kindly.' The 49-year-old Zimbabwean was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019.

During a conversation with Neil Manthorp on the 'Following On Cricket Podcast,' Flower stated that Younis Khan was 'quite tough to master' when asked about the tricky characters he faced during his tenure. "I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn't take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene," he recollected.

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach

Younis Khan has been appointed as Pakistan's batting coach for the upcoming bilateral series against England later next month. The role was earlier handled by Khan's former Pakistan team-mate Misbah-ul-Haq who is also the current head coach as well as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team.

Younis Khan has been one of the finest batsmen to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. In his successful cricketing career from 2000 to 2017, he has represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 One Day Internationals and 25 T20Is. He is one of the few batsmen in the world to have scored over 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket. Younis had led the Men In Green to their first and only ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. The former skipper was also a part of Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 squad that had finished as the semi-finalists and the 2011 World Cup squad that managed a semi-final finish under Shahid Afridi's captaincy where they lost to arch-rivals and eventual winners India.

