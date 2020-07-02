Protests In Sri Lanka Against 'harassment Of Cricket Heroes' Amid 2011 WC Final Probe

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara recorded his statement with the police on Thursday as the Lankan government continues its investigation in the 2011 World Cup final allegations. Sangakkara was the captain of Sri Lankan team which faced India's MS Dhoni & Co. at Wankhede in the final of 2011 World Cup which has now come under the scanner. According to reports, the former skipper was grilled for more than five hours.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan news agency has reported that the youth wing of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya staged protests outside the country's Sports Ministry on Thursday as Sangakkara was being interrogated. The demonstrations were held against 'continuous harassment' of Kumar Sangakkara and other cricketers being questioned in the case. Previously, former chief selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga were also interrogated in the matter.

The probe has also been alleged to be 'politically motivated' by Mahela Jayawardena as the Sri Lankan elections are on the brink. Samagi Jana Balawegaya's Prime Ministerial candidate has also come out in support of the team and opposed the investigation. Taking to Twitter, Sajith Premadasa said, "Continous harassment of Kumar Sangakkara and our cricket heroes must be strongly opposed. Government behaviour is deplorable."

Upul Tharanga, de Silva questioned

Sri Lanka's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) summoned cricketer Upul Tharanga on Wednesday. The opening batsman who was a part of the Sri Lankan squad in Wankhede was questioned for two hours. Tharanga had scored two runs off 20 deliveries in the final against MS Dhoni-led India.

The Sri Lankan police on Tuesday said it has questioned former national selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva over ex-Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties". Following the sparking controversy, the International Cricket Council has also stated that it would question former Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage regarding his allegations.

'ICC did not respond'

Earlier, Aluthgamage had stated that he had written to the ICC in 2012 regarding the matter, however, they never responded to him. He has also claimed that the team was changed at the last moment without his consultation and the events that transpired after that made him initiate the 'anti-fixing bill.'

Speaking to a Sri Lankan daily, Aluthgamage questioned 'how certain cricket officials' allegedly purchased car companies and started new businesses within a year of the final game between India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that he was not referring to any players but 'officials' in the cricketing fraternity. The then Sports Minister also claimed that the Sri Lankan team was playing well and were favourites to win the final, but the team who played the game was not the team that authorities had selected. There were 'last moment changes' without any consultation, he claimed.

