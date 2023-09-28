Pakistan Cricket Team: Strength And Weakness of Babar Azam & Co. for ODI World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023: As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the commencement of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the focus shifts to the teams fine-tuning their strategies and preparing for this monumental event. Among the contenders, India stand as the favourite to claim the coveted title on their home turf, while Pakistan emerge as the intriguing dark horse.

Despite their recent setback in the Asia Cup 2023, where they failed to secure a spot in the final, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team carries with them an aura of unpredictability and the potential to upset the best in the business. Reflecting on their past World Cup performances, the team reached a crossroads in 2019 when they narrowly missed a semi-final spot due to net run rate. In the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, it is crucial to dissect Pakistan's SWOT to gauge their prospects.

Pakistan's squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Reserve Players: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan

Head Coach: Grant Bradburn

Pakistan's Strengths in ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan's ace in the hole lies in their formidable top order and an intimidating pace battery. Although the absence of the promising Naseem Shah in the World Cup lineup is lamented, they still possess the dynamic duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen's ability to extract swing from the new ball, coupled with Rauf's express pace and bounce, makes them a formidable pace attack. They will receive additional support from the experienced campaigner Hasan Ali, who steps in for Naseem Shah. On the batting front, Pakistan's top three batters emerge as their backbone. Fakhar Zaman, despite his struggles in the Asia Cup, is expected to rise to the occasion, drawing upon his wealth of experience. Furthermore, skipper Babar Azam, a modern-day batting maestro, is primed to be Pakistan's lynchpin. With an impressive track record in subcontinental conditions, Babar has the potential to dismantle any bowling attack with his sublime strokeplay. The combination of Babar Azam's elegant batting and Shaheen Afridi's lethal bowling could prove to be Pakistan's chief assets in their quest for World Cup glory.

Pakistan's Weaknesses in ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan's Achilles' heel lies in their fragile middle order and their spin department. The middle order has been prone to inconsistency and collapses during crucial moments. Players like Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Ali Agha have struggled to make their mark in recent series. However, the most pressing concern centers around the form of their vice-captain, Shadab Khan. His underwhelming performance in the Asia Cup, where he emerged as Pakistan's costliest bowler, casts a looming shadow over the team's spin resources. With spin expected to play a pivotal role on Indian pitches, Shadab Khan's return to form becomes imperative.

Pakistan's Opportunities in ODI World Cup 2023

Over the past year, Pakistan have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in international cricket. With conditions in their favour during the World Cup, the Babar Azam-led side has a golden opportunity to capture an ODI World Cup title after a 27-year hiatus. Additionally, pacer Hasan Ali, who made a triumphant return to the Pakistan squad following Naseem Shah's injury, will be eager to showcase his prowess and secure his spot in the playing XI.

Pakistan's Threats in ODI World Cup 2023

The most glaring threat to Pakistan's World Cup campaign is their inconsistent middle-order batting. In the event of a top-order failure, Pakistan lack experienced players who can stabilise the innings. Overcoming this vulnerability will be critical to their chances of success.

Pakistan's schedulde in ODI World Cup 2023

October 6: Pakistan v Netherlands (Hyderabad), 2 PM IST

October 10: Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Hyderabad), 2 PM IST

October 14: Pakistan v India (Ahmedabad), 2 PM IST

October 20: Pakistan v Australia (Bengaluru), 2 PM IST

October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Chennai), 2 PM IST

October 27: Pakistan v South Africa (Chennai), 2 PM IST

October 31: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Kolkata), 2 PM IST

November 4: Pakistan v New Zealand (Bengaluru), 10:30 AM IST

November 11: Pakistan v England (Kolkata), 2 PM IST

Prediction for Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023

As the cricketing world holds its breath for this highly anticipated tournament, Pakistan's journey promises to be a roller coaster of hopes and challenges. With a formidable top order and a potent pace attack, they have the tools to cause upsets. However, their vulnerability in the middle order and the form of key players loom as potential stumbling blocks. The World Cup 2023 will undoubtedly test their mettle, and only time will reveal whether Pakistan can rise to the occasion and etch their name in cricketing history once more.