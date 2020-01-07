Pakistan Fans Mock India Over Guwahati 'hair-dryer' Fiasco, Indians Hit Back In Style

The first game of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet patches on the pitch and around the bowler’s run-up. Guwahati experienced rain throughout the day and it rained even after the toss and the umpires had to call off the match after three inspections.

The Barsapara groundstaff left no stone unturned in drying the patches but due to lack of appropriate equipment they were seen using hair-dryers, steam irons, and vacuum cleaners which led to an embarrassing situation for the Indian cricket board as the videos of the same went viral on social media. The video immediately became a subject for trolls as India's arch-rivals Pakistan fans. They started making fun of the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is widely considered as the richest cricket board in the world, for not having any world-class equipment to dry the wet patches on the pitch.

Pakistan cricket fans slammed the BCCI left, right, and centre and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to gift BCCI one of the helicopters to dry the ground.

Here's a look at the trolls

how we dry our cricket outfield vs how Indians do it (using hair dryer) lmao pic.twitter.com/seB6XEDG2A — Ali (@AlyFarooq_) January 5, 2020

BCCI (the richest board in world cricket) used Iron, Hair dryer and Vacuum cleaner to dry the Barsapara Stadium's pitch today after the rain. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JQHczt7pCe — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) January 5, 2020

Indians simply do not trust their Pilots..

They think "China ka dryer" is far better than their "Do numbri Pilots"..😂#INDVSL pic.twitter.com/jz74BtZGU2 — Staunch Pakistani 🇵🇰 (@StaunchInsafian) January 6, 2020

Indian cricket fans weren't going to let go this as they were quick to retaliate and trolled Pakistan cricket fans back. Here's some of the best tweets.

We use helicopters to do surgical strikes....🙌🙌😬😬😂💕 — Mukul (@Mukul60176513) January 6, 2020

Isn't it the same helicopter,which was used to pick sri lankan team from the ground during terrorist attack... — ALI (@Itrwalaladka) January 5, 2020

Beta Tum Logo Ke Pass Hair Dryer khreedne Ka Bhi awakd Nahi hai..



Bhikhari 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Prof. Boies Pilled bell 😴 (@Lil_Boies2) January 5, 2020

Hamare yaha match to hote he kam se kam 🤣🤣🤣 — himanshu maheshwari💧 (@KakaniHimanshu) January 5, 2020

