Pakistan Fans Mock India Over Guwahati 'hair-dryer' Fiasco, Indians Hit Back In Style

Cricket News

Pakistan cricket fans slammed the BCCI left, right and centre and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to gift BCCI one of the helicopters to dry the ground.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

The first game of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet patches on the pitch and around the bowler’s run-up. Guwahati experienced rain throughout the day and it rained even after the toss and the umpires had to call off the match after three inspections.

The Barsapara groundstaff left no stone unturned in drying the patches but due to lack of appropriate equipment they were seen using hair-dryers, steam irons, and vacuum cleaners which led to an embarrassing situation for the Indian cricket board as the videos of the same went viral on social media. The video immediately became a subject for trolls as India's arch-rivals Pakistan fans. They started making fun of the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is widely considered as the richest cricket board in the world, for not having any world-class equipment to dry the wet patches on the pitch.

Pakistan cricket fans slammed the BCCI left, right, and centre and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to gift BCCI one of the helicopters to dry the ground.

Here's a look at the trolls

Indian cricket fans weren't going to let go this as they were quick to retaliate and trolled Pakistan cricket fans back. Here's some of the best tweets.

Published:
