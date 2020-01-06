Shikhar Dhawan Or KL Rahul In ICC T20 World Cup? Kris Srikkanth Makes Huge Statement

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has made a huge statement that even if Shikhar Dhawan fires against Sri Lanka, he won’t even come close to a T20 World Cup berth. Srikkanth termed KL Rahul as the No.1 choice for the opener’s slot and he also went on to say that there was no comparison between the two.

No comparison between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan: Kris Srikkanth

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who spent almost 2 months on the sidelines due to injury, will look to get some runs under his belt and put himself in contention for the ICC T20 World Cup. KL Rahul who replaced Shikhar Dhawan cashed in on the opportunity and seems like he has virtually booked a seat for the gala ICC T20 World Cup event in Australia. So, this will be a crucial series for Dhawan to get back into selectors' scheme of things.

Kris Srikkanth didn’t hesitate to claim that Shikhar Dhawan is nowhere close to KL Rahul when it comes to selection for the ICC T20 World Cup. Srikkanth shared that had he been in charge of selection, Shikhar Dhawan won’t be boarding the flight to Australia.

While speaking to a leading broadcaster, Kris Srikkanth said that runs against Sri Lanka don’t count. If he was chairman of selectors, he wouldn't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. He also said that there was no competition between him and Rahul as the latter was the only one winner.

Kris Srikkanth's statement seems to be coming on the back of the batting returns of the duo lately. In the last one year, Shikhar Dhawan has had a poor batting form especially in T20Is where he scored just 272 runs in 12 innings at an underwhelming trike-rate of 110.56 while in the meantime, Rahul has amassed 356 runs in 9 innings at an impressive strike-rate of 142.40.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan revealed he isn’t looking at his previous records and is going into the new year rejuvenated to start fresh. The Delhi lad promised to make an impact as he identified it as the apt opportunity to grab a spot in the World Cup squad.

