Pakistan To Focus On 'ethics', 'conflict-of-interest' After Revised PCB Code: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly churned out a new code on ethics which majorly focuses on the affairs of conflict-of-interest within the board. The consequences of the new code are likely to impact several personalities involved with Pakistan cricket in some way or another. One of the more prominent PCB’s employees likely to bore the brunt is Misbah-ul-Haq.

PCB’s new code puts emphasis on conflict-on-interest

As per a recent report by ESPNCricinfo, the latest decision by the PCB comes after much inspection on its employees' roles by various stakeholders in Pakistan cricket. Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was also criticised in 2019 for helming dual coaching roles at the same time. During his time while coaching the Pakistan national side, he was also coaching a popular Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, the recent 27-page ethics code covers everyone within the PCB or PSL, be it officials involved on a contractual or full-time basis. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is currently coaching the Pakistan cricket team. In addition, he is also the chief selector of the men’s cricket team.

According to reports, the PCB is comfortable with Misbah-ul-Haq’s dual roles. However, he too comes under a conflict with the board for coaching a PSL franchise (Islamabad United) at the same time as well.

In other news, Pakistan players are set to resume their cricketing assignment after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The team is currently on scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image credit: AP