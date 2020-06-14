Coach Misbah-ul-Haq Wants International Cricket To Resume Soon, Countries To Tour Pakistan

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expressed his desire for international cricket to resume soon and for other sides to tour his country as ít is important for Pakistan cricket and its fans'. International cricket will resume on July 8 when England will take on West Indies after over a three-month-long coronavirus-forced hiatus. Speaking about Pakistan's scheduled tour to England later in July, the former Pakistan skipper said that the country wasn't expecting England to return the favour and tour Pakistan but it was important to get cricket started once again.

READ | Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gautam Gambhir Wishes Him A Speedy Recovery

'We are not expecting anything in return'

"It is not in our minds that we are coming and keeping in view something that the ECB has to do for us in return," he said during a conference call. "It is important for us to restart international cricket somewhere, get the players back on the ground. That is the most important thing at the moment."

READ | Jason Gillespie Reveals How Aus Bowlers Deceived Indian Batsmen During 2004 Test Series

"In a bigger picture, we are not expecting anything in return but overall, we want not just the ECB but all cricketing nations to help each other so this game can grow," the former batsman said. "It's important for cricket fans in Pakistan and also for Pakistan cricket that countries start touring Pakistan."

READ | 'Will Try Not To Repeat Same Mistakes:' Sarfaraz Ahmed Confident Of Comeback In Eng Tour

'Players are mentally strong'

Pakistan announced a 29-member squad on Friday for the extended tour comprising three Tests and as many T20 internationals. The Pakistan Cricket Board is also sending 14 officials for the tour. "I and Dr Sohail Saleem have had interactions with the players on the tour and everyone understands the situation. We have prepared them for every situation like a player testing positive or showing mild symptoms. Having to train in isolation for four weeks. Staying in a 14-day quarantine, playing before empty stadiums and adapting to the on-field SOPs," he said. "It is not an easy situation for us as we haven't played cricket for three months but I am counting on this factor of the players having missed playing cricket and being hungry to get back on the field. We have a good squad to pick from and we can do well in English conditions," Misbah said.

READ | Kuldeep Yadav Recalls His Very First Meeting With Spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal

(With agency inputs)

Image credits: AP